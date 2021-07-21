Ram Mishra, Founder and CEO, Damroo App, recently spoke to NewsX as part of its special series NewsX India A-List. In the exclusive conversation, he spoke about his app Damroo and how it promotes independent artists and their music.

Ram Mishra, Founder & CEO, Damroo, recently spoke to NewsX as a part of its special series NewsX India A-List. In the exclusive conversation, he spoke about his collaboration with Padma Shri singer Kailash Kher and Bharatiya Janta Party leader Dr. Sambit Patra and much more. Read excerpts:

Speaking about the collaboration, Ram said, “I am very much excited and thrilled about this new song, Shri Jagannath Ashtakam. This song is composed and sung by Singer Kailash Kher and Dr. Sambit Patra. I am very much thankful to Kailesh Kher and Sambit Patra for composing and giving their voices to this song and I am also very excited to release this song exclusively on Damroo app”.

“It is a beautiful song about Lord Jagannath and it is a seven-minute song. Those people who are not able to attend the Jagannath Yatra this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, this song is for all of them. In fact, those who don’t like spiritual songs, should at least listen to this one for one time. It is certainly going to fill your mind and heart with energy.”

On being asked about his new Damroo App and how it works, he said, “The whole idea and thought behind this app is to support independent music and non-film music. There are a lot of digital platforms and apps, which are promoting International and Indian music, but Damroo is the only platform that supports and promotes independent music and non film music. We also kept in mind that lot of people want to listen to regional music- be it Punjabi, Odia, Gujarati, Assamese, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri or anything else. This platform will provide them all of this. Just one click and they will be able to get their choice of music. We have songs in more than 20 languages and are also collaborating with regional and independent music artists and labels”.

“We have a service in our application called as Damroo Plus, which is designed to support independent artists. There are times when independent singers/musicians don’t have proper platform or labels to support them, this service will help them to showcase their talent and give opportunities to upload their songs and music on this App. Through this platform they can also upload their songs on other platform like Saavn, Gaana and Spotify. In this App, they can also keep a track of their songs/music, like how many people have listened to their song, in which country/cities is it getting popular, how much revenue they are making through these songs and as soon as they claim this revenue from us, we pay them immediately. And, like other music apps or platforms, here also they can make their playlist and create their own fan base”, he added.