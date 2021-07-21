Ram Mishra, Founder and CEO of Dambroo App talked about his recent project and his collaboration with Padmi Shri singer Kailash Kher and Bharatiya Janta Party leader Dr.SambitPatra. In conversation with NewsX, Ram said, “he is very much excited and thrilled about this new song, Shri JagannathAshtakam. This song is composed and sung by Singer KailashKher and Dr. Sambit Patra. He said, “I am very much thankful to Kailesh Kher and Sambit Patra for composing and giving their voices to this song and also very excited to releasing this song exclusively on Damroo App”.

Asking about the song, he said, “It’s a beautiful song about lord Jagannath and it’s a seven minute long song. Those people who are not able to attend the Jagannath Ratra this year due to Covid19 pandemic, this song is for all those people. In fact those who don’t like spiritual song at least listen in for one time, it certainly going to fill your mind and heart with energy”.

On asking about his new Dambroo App and how it works he said, “The whole idea and thought behind this app is to support independent music and Non film music. There are lot of digital platform and apps which are promoting international and Indian music, but Dambroo is the only platform which supports and promotes independent music /Non film music. We also kept one thing in mind that lot of people want to listen regional music be it Punjabi, Odia, Gujarati, Assamese, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri and more. This Platform will provide them this, just one click and they will be able to get their choice of music. We have songs in more than 20 languages and also collaborating with regional and independent music artists and labels”.

He also added, “We have a service in our application called as Dambroo Plus, which is designed to support independent artist. There are times when independent singers/musicians don’t have proper platform or labels to support them. This service will help them to showcase their talent and give opportunity to upload their songs and music on this App. Through this platform they can also upload their songs on other platform like Saavn, Gaana and Spotify. In this App they can also keep a track of their song/music like how many people have listened to their song, in which country/cities is getting popular, how much revenue they are making through these songs and as soon as they claims this revenue from us we pay them immediately. And like other music App or platforms, here also they can make their playlist and create their own fan base”.