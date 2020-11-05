CEO of Jagat Pharma and Director of Dr Basu Eye Hospital, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu recently got in an exclusive conversation with NewsX for its special segment NewsX A-list. A leading name in Ayurvedic healthcare, Jagat Pharma is led by a team of highly dedicated and qualified professionals offering high quality herbal medicines and helping the world get rid of blindness. In the insightful conversation, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, who holds a degree in Ayurvedic medicine and surgery and is a certified eye specialist, shared how the amalgamation of modern science and Ayurveda can do wonders.

Reflecting on his journey to become India’s youngest entrepreneurs in the Ayurveda industry, Dr Basu said, “My father Dr Mahendra Singh Basu had a dream of India, which is free from blindness. Soon after completing his degree in Ayurveda, he came up with his innovation of Isotin eyedrops. Isotin can cure various eye diseases like immature cataract and retina problems, which are incurable, without surgery. When I joined this organisation, I took his dream as my responsibility. I knew that it could be a revolutionary product in the field of eyecare so we organised various eye camps in order to reach people all over the world. We designed Isotin as an OTC product. Our business model is based on the trust of consumers. Our business model is based on benefitting the consumers and winning their trust. The word of mouth promotion helps us grow in the industry.”

When asked about the challenges for the Ayurvedic industry at large, Dr Basu responded, “Ayurveda is a holistic science that was discovered several years ago. It is preventive as well as curative. There was a time when people did not trust Ayurveda with some serious eye diseases. The biggest challenge was to make sure that our patients and consumers trust this new concept of treating eye diseases without surgery. The acceptance and trust of the consumers meant more to us than anything else. In today’s time, there has been a shift in people’s preference to natural Ayurvedic products and treatments. As we are moving forward, Ayurveda is winning the trust of more and more people. I believe that with the amalgamation of modern science and Ayurveda, we can do wonders in the field, which will be best of both the worlds. The global expansion of Ayurveda industry is also a dream that we want to see in reality.

Speaking about Jagat Pharma and his next big plans for the company, Dr Basu revealed, “Jagat Pharma is one of the first Ayurvedic manufacturers to provide OTC solutions for various eye diseases. We are in efforts to diversify Jagat Pharma in other segments as well. Currently, we have a product by the name of White Free, which is a OTC product for leucorrhea problems. Moving forward, we are looking to expand our product portfolio in women health, hygiene and skincare. “

NewsX further asked Dr Basu about the acceptance and demand for the brand. To which, he added, “In the recent years, we have been receiving an overwhelming response from other countries as well. We also have a lot of international patients that visit our hospital. Currently, we are exporting Isotin to Russia, ASEAN and African countries. We are working on exporting Isotin to some more countries as well. There are still many challenges that we need to face for establishing the art of Ayurveda globally. Let over the cultural bloom, the western countries as well. But, with time, we will overcome that and provide our treatment all over the world.”

When asked if he believes Ayurveda can help people combat Covid 19, Dr Basu said, “In times like this, when everyone is trying to improve their immunity by drinking Kadha, eating Chayavanprash or taking home remedies to prevent coronavirus, we can see how closely we are connected to Ayurveda. I understand the complexity and severity of the virus but in times like these, Ayurveda is still helping us fight against Covid-19. In present times, you know the screen time has increased for people not only working from home but also for children as they are now attending online classes. As an eye doctor, I recommend everyone that we can take of our eyes by doing eye exercises and giving our eyes rest after every half n hour.” He added, “Ayurveda has no side effects. The results are late but they are 100% effective.”

On a parting note, Dr Basu shared his excellence mantra and said, “Our excellence mantra is that we are doing something which no one is doing all over the world. We are curing eye diseases that have no treatment all over the world. People are taking this eye drop globally and getting rid of blindness.”