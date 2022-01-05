Actor Kirti Kulhari joined us for a fun chat as part of NewsX India A-List series. In the exclusive interview, Kirti talked about her latest series ‘Human’ and also revealed how the year 2021 went for her. Read excerpts:

Giving insights about her new series which is available on Disney+ Hotstar, the actor told us what made her do this web series. Kirti revealed, “Honestly, it was the script. The script includes the basic theme of the show which is human drug trails, a world that I am well versed with. Secondly, the way the show is written, the characters, their emotional graphs, the complexity of the characters, etc. makes it a great show. I think at the bottom of all this is the fact that the show is so ‘human,’ it leaves you looking at everything and everyone as the human beings that we are. It is people who are evil, it’s people who are good, it’s people who make that, it is not happening on its own. We really show you the evil and the goodness through these people who are plain simple human beings with their share of fears, insecurities, flaws. The show kind of ticked all the boxes for me.”

When asked if she personally enjoys watching or working on, the actor replied, “I love crime thrillers. I enjoy them more because I know that it is tough to get a thriller right. It is a very tough job. When I see that happening rightly, the thrill is multiplied.”

Sharing her opinion on the popularity of OTT platforms and if it has been a game-changer for everyone, Kirti said, “OTT has really changed the game for me and it has been the same for a lot of people like me. By changing the game for us, OTT also bought an element of good content just being seen as the hero of this whole game. Overhauling has happened, thanks to the OTT coming into the market. Covid-19 gave a big boost to how people perceived OTT and how it connected people to the idea of OTT. Right now you feel as if there is no other way. But it has bought out so many interesting stories which were showcased very little previously. Writers have become our superheroes. It has become an open field for giving opportunities to so many people.”

On a parting note, the actress summed up her experiences of the year 2021. “2021 was a great year for me. I had a lot of work that came out. I shot for new things and also travelled a lot. My life is pretty much made of shooting and travelling and both are taken care of in a good way through the year. I announced my separation in April and I am ending 2021 on an amazing note as I bought myself a Royal Enfield. And I am all set to be a biker next year.”