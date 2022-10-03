Punjabi Singer Alfaaz “Out Of Danger”; Rapper Honey Singh shares Post 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Vicky, a resident of Raipur Rani, was arrested by police for striking Haye Mera Dil fame Punjabi singer Alfaaz, with a pick-up Tempo during a dispute on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali between the suspect, the restaurant owner, and the singer over payment issues.

Alfaaz said in his statement to the police on Sunday that he had gone to the Dhaba (eatery) with his friends Teji, Kuljit, and Gurpreet for supper. He observed Vicky, a former employee of the Dhaba (eatery), argue with the proprietor over unpaid wages. Before leaving to use the restroom outdoors, he pleaded with the owner to resolve the conflict.

According to a source in the media, the person driving the car that struck Alfaaz was a former worker of the Dhaba (eatery), who was attempting to leave with it due to a financial disagreement with the owner of the restaurant, according to police. The musician was brought to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8 of Mohali with several head, arm, and leg injuries, but is presently in stable condition, as informed by Rapper Honey Singh in an Instagram story where he also thanked the police for the prompt action taken.

The Rapper also shared an Instagram post that informed about the incident.

In accordance with Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing harm by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous harm by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, Mohali Police has filed an FIR at the Sohana police station against Vicky.

