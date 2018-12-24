The colossal company Amazon is back with the daily quiz. The quiz will start at 8 am sharp. Remember, the quiz is only for mobile application users. If you haven’t downloaded the application, then go to play store and download Amazon application. In order to play the quiz, interested and eligible candidates should sign-in or sign-up from an account of Amazon.in application. Once the user has signed-in to the Amazon application, you can participate in the quiz by navigating the block of the quiz. If you answer all the questions correctly then you will be entitled to win the prize of the quiz among the participating contestants. The declared 10 prize winner will be awarded and eligible to win Rs. 5,000 amazon pay the balance. Each winner will be eligible to win at least one prize.
Here are the question and answers for the quiz:
Q1. Which of these brands derives its name from the Greek goddess of victory?
Ans. Nike
Q2. Who developed the theory of evolution in the famous book ‘On the origin of Species’?
Ans. Charles Darwin
Q3. Which country has more natural lakes than the rest of the world combined?
Ans. Canada
Q4. Abraham Lincoln was also an accomplished wrestler and was honoured later by the ‘National Wrestling Hall of Fame’?
Ans. True
Q5. Which of these countries was the largest producer of sugar in the year 2018?
Ans. Brazil
