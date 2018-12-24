Amazon Quiz today, December 24, 2018: The colossal company Amazon is back with the daily quiz. The quiz will start at 8 am sharp. Remember, the quiz is only for mobile application users. The candidate will have to sign-in or sign-up to be able to play the quiz. The quiz commences on 8 AM sharp today. Stay tuned and play the quiz to win Rs, 5000 Amazon pay balance.

The colossal company Amazon is back with the daily quiz. The quiz will start at 8 am sharp. Remember, the quiz is only for mobile application users. If you haven’t downloaded the application, then go to play store and download Amazon application. In order to play the quiz, interested and eligible candidates should sign-in or sign-up from an account of Amazon.in application. Once the user has signed-in to the Amazon application, you can participate in the quiz by navigating the block of the quiz. If you answer all the questions correctly then you will be entitled to win the prize of the quiz among the participating contestants. The declared 10 prize winner will be awarded and eligible to win Rs. 5,000 amazon pay the balance. Each winner will be eligible to win at least one prize.

Here are the question and answers for the quiz:

Q1. Which of these brands derives its name from the Greek goddess of victory?

Ans. Nike

Q2. Who developed the theory of evolution in the famous book ‘On the origin of Species’?

Ans. Charles Darwin

Q3. Which country has more natural lakes than the rest of the world combined?

Ans. Canada

Q4. Abraham Lincoln was also an accomplished wrestler and was honoured later by the ‘National Wrestling Hall of Fame’?

Ans. True

Q5. Which of these countries was the largest producer of sugar in the year 2018?

Ans. Brazil

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More