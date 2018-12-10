Amazon Quiz today, December 10, 2018: E-commerce giant Amazon conducts a daily quiz and a few lucky people get Rs 1000 award. The quiz is available only on Amazon App. In the quiz users are required to answer 5 simple questions, however, the quiz can only be accessed within the time frame of 10 AM to 12 PM only.

How to play Amazon Quiz and win prize

In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account in the App.

Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 questions will be posted during in between 8AM to 12PM.

Now, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled for a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.

The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 5 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.

500 Lucky declared winners will be eligible for winning Rs 1000 Pay Balance.

Here are today’s 5 questions and their answers:

Q.1 In the 2019 ‘live action’ remake of the famous 1994 animated movie ‘Lion King’, which actor will be reprising his original role as Mufasa?

Ans. James Earl Jones

Q.2 What was the term used to refer to British women who fought for women’s right to vote in the early 20th century?

Ans. Suffragettes

Q.3 Which is the only bird that is able to fly backwards?

Ans. Hummingbird

Q.4 India’s longest rail-road bridge ‘Bogibeel Bridge’ is built over which of the following rivers?

Ans. Brahmaputra

Q.5 In which European city would you find the famous Blue Domed Church?

Ans. Santorini, Greece

