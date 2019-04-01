Amazon Quiz today, April 1, 2019: Amazon is back with its daily quiz and the lucky winner will get a chance to win an all-new 5TB hard drive. The contestants planning to take a part in the contest have to answer these five simple questions to win the Amazon quiz. Before participating in the contest, the players should have to keep a few steps in their mind to prepare them before the quiz.

Amazon Quiz today, April 1, 2019: Amazon is back with its daily quiz and today the winners will get a chance to win a 5TB hard drive. Those who have been looking forward to being a part of the exclusive quiz are required to five simple questions that will bring them closer to the Amazon gift hamper. Before participating in the contest, the players should have to keep a few steps in their mind to prepare them before the quiz.

Steps to keep in mind before you start playing Amazon Quiz:

At first, you have to note down the timings or the contest period which commences from 8:00 am and continues till 12 noon. The contestants can also turn on the notify me button on the application to keep them alarmed regarding the quiz.

Another important thing required is to have the Amazon app on your smartphones as the contest is not available on any other platform but on mobile phones.

After that, the contestants are required to register themselves on the Amazon app. If the contestants already have a working Amazon account then all that is required is to log in with their username and password.

Once you logged in, browse to the page that carries Amazon quiz, and answer the five questions asked in there.

Amazon Quiz winners:

A total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The declared winners will be eligible for winning a Sony Alpha DSLR camera. Apart from this, the winner will be provided with his/her prize on or before March 30, 2019.

Here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz:

1. If you have hyperosmia, It would mean you have a greater than average sense of ____. Fill in the blank

Smell

2. The Indian Premier League is in its 12th season. The first IPL was played in 2009. True or False?

False

3. The first national flag of India is said to have been hoisted on August 7, 1906, and it was red, yellow and green. It has changed significantly since then. Who has designed the current, modern tricolour flag of India?

Pingali Venkayya

4. Who is the first player to reach a score of 5000 runs in the IPL?

Suresh Raina

5. India plans to launch its first manned space flight, by 2022. What is the spacecraft that is being built for this program called?

Gaganyaan

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More