Amazon Quiz today, April 15, 2019: Amazon is back with another exciting quiz through which Amazon users can win big cash prizes and gift hampers. Amazon users just need to answer five simple questions to qualify the computerized luck draw. Today, the lucky winner of the contest will get a cash prize of Rs 25000 from the e-commerce giant. In the quiz, participants will be facing 5 easy but tricky multiple choice questions and if he or she will answer all 5 questions correctly then contestant will qualify for the lucky draw round.

About the Amazon quiz:

The Amazon quiz will commence at 8 am and will be concluded at 12 noon. The winners for the quiz will qualify for the computerized lucky draw which will be announced on April 30, 2019. One user can participate only once a day and to increase your chance in the lucky draw, contestants are advised to participate regularly. If you are a first-time participant, then you should download the Amazon App first. The participants who have the Amazon app on their mobile phone can only participate in the Amazon quiz. The participants need to login before the quiz starts and if you don’t have the Amazon app, download it and sign up first.

Amazon quiz: How to participate:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app.

Step 2: Sign up.

Step 3: On the top of the homepage, click on the banner which reads Amazon Quiz with a picture of today’s prize.

Step 4: The contest will be redirected to the mobile phone screen.

Step 5: There will be 5 back to back multiple choice but tricky questions.

Step 6: Answer them all right to get eligible for the lucky draw.

The answers of today’s Amazon Quiz will be available once the contest is open.

