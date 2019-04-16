Amazon Quiz today, April 16, 2019, Amazon Quiz questions and answers, how to play Amazon Quiz and today’s Amazon Quiz prize: Answer 5 simple questions and get a chance to win a Camping Tent today. Follow the steps mentioned below to participate in the Amazon quiz.

Amazon Quiz today, April 16, 2019: The e-commerce site Amazon is back with another exciting quiz. Amazon users can win big cash prizes and exciting gift hampers by answering 5 simple questions. Today Amazon Quiz prize is a Camping Tent and lucky winners will be selected by a computerized draw. The participants who are eyeing to win the Win Camping Tent need to answer 5 multiple choice question and they will be shortlisted for the lucky draw, after which, the computer will decide the names of the lucky winners and result will be announced on April 30, 2019.

For the contestants who will be participating in the quiz for the first time and regular participants should keep some important points in mind while playing Amazon quiz. The contest begins at 8:00 and continues till 12 noon. So, if you have the Amazon app installed on your smartphones, don’t forget to press the notify button and if not download it and register yourself/ login to win today’s prize a camping tent.

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz today, April 15, 2019: Amazon Quiz questions and answers, how to play Amazon Quiz and today’s Amazon Quiz prize

How to participate in Amazon quiz:

Amazon users who are willing to participate in the quiz to win gift hampers and big cash prizes need to have the Amazon app on their mobile phones. A contestant can only take part in the quiz through the mobile app and not from the desktop site. The participants need to log in before the quiz starts and if you don’t have the Amazon app, download it and sign up first.

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz today, April 5, 2019: Here are the 5 questions with their respective answers to win Tommy Hilfiger watch

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to win Amazon quiz and gift hampers:

Open the Amazon app on your mobile phone. Sign up/ log in. On the homepage, click on the banner which reads Amazon Quiz today. The contest will be redirected to a new page. Click on the start quiz option. 5 multiple choice questions will appear on your screen one by one. Answer all 5 questions correct to get shortlist for the lucky draw.

Questions for today’s quiz and their right Answers:

Q1: The Special Olympics World Summer Games 2019 took place from March 14-21. Which country was it hosted in?

Ans- UAE

Q2: David Dhawan is set to release a remake of his 90s film Coolie No.1, starring son Varun Dhawan. Who is the lead actress cast opposite Varun?

Ans- Sara Ali Khan

Q3: The smallest bone in the human body is found in the fingers.

Ans- False

Q4: India recently launched the South-Asian Centre of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI). Where can you find the IRRI headquarters?

Ans- Philippines

Q5: Which city has been titled as the ‘cleanest city in India’ as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2019 survey?

Ans- Indore

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More