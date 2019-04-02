Amazon Quiz today, April 2, 2019: Amazon has returned with its daily quiz and today the winners will get a chance to try thier luck to win a Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. Those who have been planning to take part in the contest are required to keep in mind these simple steps or tricks to win the lucky winners. Scroll below to read all the details regarding the Amazon quiz today.

The first and the foremost thing to keep in mind is that the contest’s time period. The contest commences from 8:00 am and continues till 12 noon. To keep yourself updated regarding the contest period, don’t forget to hit the notify me button the application.

At first, you need to have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone as the quiz is available only through the mobile app and not on any other platform. If you already have the app installed then there is not much to worry.

After having the application installed, you will be required to log in on the app and that can be achieved by logging in with your username and password. Now, if you alredy have your credentials, great, however, if you have not already had an account on Amazon, all you are required to do is to generate one.

Soon after making an account on Amazon, you can navigate to the page where the quiz is available and try your luck. A total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The declared winners will be eligible for winning a Sony Alpha DSLR camera. Apart from this, the winner will be provided with his/her prize on or before March 30, 2019.

Here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz:

Q1. Molten rock that erupts out of a volcano is called Lava. What is it called when it lies under the Earth’s crust?

Ans- Magma

Q2. Conventional, orographic and frontal are all types of __. Fill in the blanks.

Ans- Rainfall

Q3. India’s top-ranked badminton player and Olympic silver-medalist PV Sindhu became the first woman to co-pilot this aircraft at the Aero India 2019 air show. Which aircraft was it?

Ans- Tejas

Q4. The Indian word ‘chuddies’ (underpants) was recently added to the Oxford English dictionary.

Ans- True

Q5. Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani recently tied the knot. Who did he get married to?

Ans- Shloka Mehta

