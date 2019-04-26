Amazon Quiz today, April 26, 2019: Participate in the Amazon Quiz today to win Urban Ladder Recliner. Amazon quiz will be held for a few hours only and will begin at 8:00 am. The deadline to participate is 12 noon.

Amazon Quiz today, April 26, 2019: E-commerce site Amazon is back with another exciting quiz. Participants can win today’s Amazon Quiz prize Urban Ladder Recliner by answering 5 simple questions. The participants who are eyeing to win Urban Ladder Recliner just need to open Amazon app on their mobile phones and the participants who will answer all 5 questions correctly will qualify for the computerized lucky draw.

The contestants who will be participating in the Amazon quiz for the first time should keep some important points in mind while playing Amazon quiz. The contest will be held for a few hours only and will begin at 8:00 am. The deadline to participate is 12 noon. So, if you have the Amazon app installed on your smartphones, don’t forget to press the notify button.

How to participate in Amazon quiz:

The Amazon users who are willing to participate in the Amazon daily quiz and win today’s Amazon Quiz prize Urban Ladder Recliner need to download the Amazon app on their mobile phones first if they don’t have it. The Amazon quiz will only be available on mobile app and contestants would not be able to participate from the desktop site. Just log in before the quiz starts and answer all 5 multiple choice questions.

The participants can follow the simple steps mentioned below to participate in the Amazon quiz and below the steps, all 5 questions with their respective answers are mentioned to help the participant.

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to win Amazon quiz and gift hampers:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app.

Step 2: Sign up.

Step 3: On the top of the homepage, click on the banner which reads Amazon Quiz with a picture of today’s prize.

Step 4: The contest will be redirected to the mobile phone screen.

Step 5: There will be 5 back to back multiple choice but tricky questions.

Step 6: Answer them all right to get eligible for the lucky draw.

Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers:

Q1. The Veer Savarkar International Airport has been declared as an authorized immigration check post. Which Union Territory is it located in?

A1. Andaman and Nicobar

Q2. Every year, the Oxford dictionary chooses a Hindi Word of the Year. What word was selected for 2018?

A. Nari Shakti

Q3. A 26.3-metre-long concrete bridge is the world’s longest 3D printed bridge. Which city can you find it in?

A. Shanghai

Q4. Aravind Adiga is an Indo-Australian writer and journalist. His debut novel won the 2008 Man Booker Prize. Which book was it?

A. The White Tiger

Q5. Ms Rani won the gold medal at the senior national women’s judo championship at Visakhapatnam in January 2019. She is the head constable of which Indian state’s police department?

A. Himachal Pradesh

