Amazon Quiz today, April 28, 2019: Play Amazon Quiz and get a chance to win Huawei P30 Pro today. Just answer 5 simple questions and get a chance to today’s Amazon Quiz prize Huawei P30 Pro. Below are the details about how to play the amazon quiz, Amazon quiz timings etc.

Amazon Quiz today, April 28, 2019: Shopping site Amazon is back its daily quiz and another chance for the lucky winners to win an exciting prize. Today’s Amazon quiz prize is Huawei P30 Pro and the lucky winners can win it through a computerized lucky draw. To participate in the draw for Huawei P30 Pro, Amazon users have to answer 5 simple multiple choice questions. The participants who will answer all 5 questions correct, will be short-listed for the lucky draw. The names of the lucky winners will be announced on April 31, 2019.

The participants who are eyeing to win Huawei P30 Pro just need to open Amazon app on their mobile phones and the participants in the quiz which will be open from 8 Am to 12 noon. The first time contestants and regular participants are advised to press the notify button on their Amazon app for regular updates about the quiz.

How to participate in Amazon quiz:

Amazon users who are willing to participate in the Amazon quiz to win gift hampers need to have the Amazon app on their mobile phones. A participant only can take part through in the Amazon quiz through the mobile app and not from the desktop site. The participants need to log in before the quiz starts and if you don’t have the Amazon app, download it and sign up first.

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to win Amazon quiz and gift hampers:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app.

Step 2: Sign up.

Step 3: On the top of the homepage, click on the banner which reads Amazon Quiz with a picture of today’s prize.

Step 4: The contest will be redirected to the mobile phone screen.

Step 5: There will be 5 back to back multiple choice but tricky questions.

Step 6: Answer them all right to get eligible for the lucky draw.

Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers:

Q1. At room temperature, which is the only metal

that is in liquid form?

Ans – Mercury

Q2. Azim Premji, the Indian business tycoon is the

chairman of which company?

Ans – Wipro Limited

Q3. An oenologist is a person who studies the

science of _. Fill in the blank

Ans – Wine making

Q4. Which city is the capital of the United Arab

Emirates?

Ans – Abu Dhabi

Q5. Which of the following planets can NOT be

seen with the naked eye, from Earth?

Ans – Neptune

