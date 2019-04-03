1) Which element was discovered on the Sun before it was discovered on Earth?
Ans – Helium
2) The Portsmouth college in UK offers a course to its students which of these languages?
Ans – Hinglish
3) The first Indian ‘talkie’ film – a film with dialogues – released in 1931 was ___
Ans – Alam Ara
4) Polar bears hunt and feed primarily on penguins.
Ans – False
5) Vlad the Impaler was an emperor in Romania in the 14th century. Which fictional character was based on him?
Ans – Dracula
