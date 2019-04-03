Amazon Quiz today, April 3, 2019: Here are the 5 questions with their respective answers to win Vivo V15 Pro

1) Which element was discovered on the Sun before it was discovered on Earth?

Ans – Helium

2) The Portsmouth college in UK offers a course to its students which of these languages?

Ans – Hinglish

3) The first Indian ‘talkie’ film – a film with dialogues – released in 1931 was ___

Ans – Alam Ara

4) Polar bears hunt and feed primarily on penguins.

Ans – False

5) Vlad the Impaler was an emperor in Romania in the 14th century. Which fictional character was based on him?

Ans – Dracula

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More