Amazon Quiz today, April 4, 2019: It is April 4, 2019, and Amazon is back with its daily quiz. The contestants will get a chance to win Ray-Ban sunglasses if they succeed to answer all the five questions correctly.
Q1. Which Indian state is also known as the ‘Land of the rising sun’ because it gets the first sunrise in the country?
Ans- Arunachal Pradesh
Q2. Bramley, Granny Smith and Russet are all types of which fruit?
Ans- Apple
Q3. Which theory made famous by Albert Einstein explains why all ‘observers’ have their own separate measure of time because of the finite speed of light?
Ans- Theory of Relativity
Q4. Hibernia was the classical Latin name for which region?
Ans- Ireland
Q5. Who recently won the men’s singles title at the 2019 Miami Open Tennis tournament?
Ans- Roger Federer
