Here are the 5 questions with their respective answers to win Ray-Ban sunglasses

Q1. Which Indian state is also known as the ‘Land of the rising sun’ because it gets the first sunrise in the country?

Ans- Arunachal Pradesh

Q2. Bramley, Granny Smith and Russet are all types of which fruit?

Ans- Apple

Q3. Which theory made famous by Albert Einstein explains why all ‘observers’ have their own separate measure of time because of the finite speed of light?

Ans- Theory of Relativity

Q4. Hibernia was the classical Latin name for which region?

Ans- Ireland

Q5. Who recently won the men’s singles title at the 2019 Miami Open Tennis tournament?

Ans- Roger Federer

