Amazon Quiz today, April 5, 2019: It is April 5, 2019, and Amazon is back with its daily quiz time. Every day, Amazon comes up with five simple questions that let you try your luck with some exclusive prizes. Today, the winner of the contest will get a chance to win a Tommy Hilfiger watch if he/she answers all the questions correctly and gets chosen by Amazon in the lucky draw. Those who are all set to play their maiden contest, these steps will keep you prepared for the Amazon quiz today.

At first, the contest period is the most important concern for all those looking forward to being part of the contest. The Amazon quiz starts at 8:00 am and continues till 12 noon. For staying updated, the contestants are suggested to press the notify me button on the app.

Another requirement for the quiz is you need to have the Amazon application installed and running on your smartphones as the quiz is available only on the mobile platforms but Amazon website.

Now, if you have the application on your smartphone, log in with your username and password to navigate to the page where the quiz is available, however, if you don’t have an Amazon account, you need to create one immediately.

A total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The declared winners will be eligible for winning a Tommy Hilfiger watch. Apart from this, the winner will be provided with his/her prize on or before April 30, 2019.

Here are the five Amazon quiz questions for today:

Q1. The lead actress who played Tara Khanna in the Amazon Prime Original series ‘Made In Heaven’, also won the Miss India title in 2013. Name this actress.

Ans- Sobhita Dhulipala

Q2. The teaser the new star-studded film, Kalank released recently. Karan Johar is the producer of the film. Who is the director?

Ans- Abhishek Verman

Q3. Philately is a field of study that focuses on stamps.

Ans- True

Q4. The planets in our Solar system rotate in a counter-clockwise direction. Except two: Uranus spins on its side and _ spins in a clockwise direction. Fill in the blank.

Ans- Venus

Q5. Micheal Jackson performed for the first and only time in India in 1996. After the show, before he left the country, he scribbled a love letter to India in his hotel room where he called India his ‘special love’. Where did he write it?

Ans- On a pillow

