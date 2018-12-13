Amazon Quiz December 13, 2018: E-commerce colossal Amazon conducts a daily quiz for the users to win Rs. 10000 in a lucky draw by answering 5 questions correctly. To play the quiz, the user should sign-up for the account and navigate the amazon quiz through the application on the mobile. 5 lucky winners can win the prize money of Rs. 10,000 daily.

How to Play the Quiz

In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account in the App.

Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 questions will be posted during in between 8 AM to 12 PM.

Now, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly. The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 5 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.

5 lucky winners are eligible to win Rs 10,000 in a lucky draw.

Questions with Answers

Q1. In which country is Mount Vesuvius located?

Ans. Italy

Q2. What temperatures is the same in both Celsius and Fahrenheit scales?

Ans. -40 degrees

Q3. Which of these antagonist characters were created by novelist J.K Rowling?

Ans. Lord Voldemort

Q4. What was the real name of Pope John Paul II?

Ans. Karol Józef Wojtyła

Q5. Yakshagana is a traditional theatre form originating from which Indian state?

Ans. Karnataka

