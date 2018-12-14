Amazon is back with today's quiz powered by Echo for the users with an exciting opportunity to win Rs 10,000. Any Amazon user, who currently resides in India can participate in the quiz and win an exciting prize through a lucky draw. There's only one eligibility criterion that the user should be above the age of 18 at the time of entering the quiz.

The winner's name will be posted on the E-commerce giant website before December 31, 2018, and he'll be contacted individually by the company.

In order to be eligible for the contest, apart from the aforementioned criterion, the user must sign-in or if not a user already then sign-up for the contest. Once the user signs-in then he will be redirected to the quiz. If the user answers all the questions correctly then he/she will be entitled to a lucky draw among the contestants who have also answered all the questions correctly. Only 1 winner will be selected and he’ll be eligible to win an Echo Sub.

HERE ARE THE QUESTIONS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE ANSWERS

1. M.K. Gandhi lived in a farm in South Africa named after a famous Russian novelist. Name the author.

Answer – Lev Tostloy

2. Which of these elements is NOT named after a scientist?

Answer –Ruthenium

3. The archeological remains of which institution is found in the vicinity of a town called ‘Bihar Sharif’ in the eastern part of India?

Answer – Nalanda University

4. One of the oldest sanctuaries in India is the Garampani Sanctuary. Which state is it located in?

Answer – Assam

5. _______ is a philosophical perspective that views the universe and everything in it as a kind of machine made up of connected but distinct parts?

Answer – mechanism

