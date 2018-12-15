Amazon Quiz today, December 15, 2018: The Amazon quiz is here today. The Amazon quiz is only for the application users. The contestants will play the quiz and can win the prize of Sony Portable Party System. The Amazon quiz commences on 8 am today. The contestants will have to answer 5 questions correctly after which they will be eligible for a lucky draw to win the prize. Stay tuned, Quiztime starts at 8 am.

Amazon Quiz today, December 15, 2018: The e-commerce company Amazon’s ongoing quiz is here today for Sony Portable Party System Quiz Contest. The Amazon quiz is only for application users, The quiz commences from 8 am to 12 pm every day on the application. The quiz has 5 questions to answer correctly by which the participating contestants will be entitled to win the Sony Portable Party System in a lucky draw. The Amazon quiz is live from 8 am today. The contestants will be eligible after they sign up for the Amazon account before playing the quiz. Stay tuned QuizTime starts at 8 am. Don’t miss the opportunity.

How to play the Amazon Quiz

To play the following quiz the user has to sign in or sign up to the Amazon account. The user will have to make the Amazon ID before playing the quiz. To navigate the quiz, go on the website and you will see the quiz on the homepage in the third link or forth. After signing up the user will be entitled to play the quiz among other contestants and win the mega prize of Sony Portable Party System.

Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers

Q1. What is the fathometer used to measure?

Ans. Ocean Depth

Q2. Where in the human body is the stapedius muscle situated?

Ans. Ears

Q3. Which of these Raj Kapoor starrers was also the released overseas as ‘The Vagabond’?

Ans. Awara

Q4. If you were a cartographer, what would you be studying?

Ans. Maps

Q5. In which city can you find the mausoleum of Mughal Empress Arjumand Banu Begum?

Ans. Agra

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More