Amazon Quiz today, December 15, 2018: The e-commerce company Amazon’s ongoing quiz is here today for Sony Portable Party System Quiz Contest. The Amazon quiz is only for application users, The quiz commences from 8 am to 12 pm every day on the application. The quiz has 5 questions to answer correctly by which the participating contestants will be entitled to win the Sony Portable Party System in a lucky draw. The Amazon quiz is live from 8 am today. The contestants will be eligible after they sign up for the Amazon account before playing the quiz. Stay tuned QuizTime starts at 8 am. Don’t miss the opportunity.
How to play the Amazon Quiz
To play the following quiz the user has to sign in or sign up to the Amazon account. The user will have to make the Amazon ID before playing the quiz. To navigate the quiz, go on the website and you will see the quiz on the homepage in the third link or forth. After signing up the user will be entitled to play the quiz among other contestants and win the mega prize of Sony Portable Party System.
Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers
Q1. What is the fathometer used to measure?
Ans. Ocean Depth
Q2. Where in the human body is the stapedius muscle situated?
Ans. Ears
Q3. Which of these Raj Kapoor starrers was also the released overseas as ‘The Vagabond’?
Ans. Awara
Q4. If you were a cartographer, what would you be studying?
Ans. Maps
Q5. In which city can you find the mausoleum of Mughal Empress Arjumand Banu Begum?
Ans. Agra
Leave a Reply