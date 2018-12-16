Another day and another chance for Amazon users to win an exciting prize under the e-commerce giant's daily quiz contest. Every day, Amazon comes up with 5 questions and the users who take the quiz are eligible to win a prize. Here are today's questions and their respective answers.

Another day and another chance for Amazon users to win an exciting prize under the e-commerce giant’s daily quiz contest. Every day, Amazon comes up with 5 questions and the users who take the quiz are eligible to win a prize. In case you are wondering about the prizes then Amazon has come up with pretty cool stuff, from the Sony portable music system to Amazon pay balance to the tune of Rs 50,000.

HOW TO PLAY AMAZON QUIZ?

To play Amazon quiz is easy, there are only a few criteria and the most important one is that only a registered user can take part in the quiz, so either you register in case you are not already or if you are a user then go the home page and scroll up a bit, the Amazon daily quiz banner would appear itself. Click on the quiz and the quiz will start.

If you answer all the 5 questions correctly then well and good but you are not able to, then also you will be eligible for the prize as you will be entitled to a lucky draw carried out amongst the participants who have answered the particular question correctly, in other words, if there will be a lucky draw for each question among those who answer it correctly, there a total of 5 lucky draws for each question.

If you answer correctly all of them, that we’ll make sure you do, then the odds of winning increases, as your name will in the 5 lucky draw lists.

NOW HERE ARE TODAY’S QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

1. Which Indi-pop singer’s former name was ‘Sujata’, and is known for her hit pop song ‘Made in India’?

Answer. Alisha Chinai

2. Which of these big cat species is known to have a tuft or a bunch of hair at the end of their tail?

Answer. Lions

3. In geometry, which figure gets its name from the Greek word for ‘table’?

Answer. Trapezium

4. In which ocean is the island of Madagascar located?

Answer. Indian Ocean

5. The name of which city comes from two words meaning ‘market for areca nut’ in the local language?

Answer. Guwahati

