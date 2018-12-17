Amazon Quiz today, December 17, 2018: The e-commerce colossal Amazon conducts the quiz every day for the users to play and win exciting prizes daily. The quiz will be played only by the application users. If you answer all the 5 questions correctly then you will be entitled to win One Plus 6T on 30th December 2018. Stay tuned and play the quiz to win One plus 6T.

Amazon Quiz today, December 17, 2018: The e-commerce company Amazon’s daily quiz is up for everyone. The quiz conducted by Amazon has a special connection with the users as the quiz increases the general knowledge asked in the quiz as well as the chance to win One plus 6T today. To play the quiz, the eligible and interested candidates have to sign-in or sign-up in the mobile application of Amazon to register to play the quiz. The quiz can only be played by the application users not on the website. The contest starts from 8 am to 12 pm. The contestants should be eligible to play the quiz through the Amazon app. You can participate in the quiz by navigating the contest block on the homepage of the application and start playing the quiz. If you answer all the 5 questions correctly, then you will be entitled to win a One Plus 6T smartphone of which the winner will be selected through a random lucky draw of 6 lots. The winner will be announced on 30th December 2018. Stay tuned and play the quiz now.

Amazon Quiz Questions with Answers

Q1. Former top-ranking pro golfer Vijay Singh is from which country?

Ans. Fiji

Q2. In India, what is the function of the train known as the Lifeline Express?

Ans. Hospital

Q3. Which of these countries was NOT a Soviet Republic in USSR?

Ans. Serbia

Q4. In which language was the classic work of Leo Tolstoy, ‘War and Peace’ originally written in?

Ans. Russian

Q5. In which year did India join the United Nations?

Ans. 1945

