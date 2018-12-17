Amazon Quiz today, December 17, 2018: The e-commerce company Amazon’s daily quiz is up for everyone. The quiz conducted by Amazon has a special connection with the users as the quiz increases the general knowledge asked in the quiz as well as the chance to win One plus 6T today. To play the quiz, the eligible and interested candidates have to sign-in or sign-up in the mobile application of Amazon to register to play the quiz. The quiz can only be played by the application users not on the website. The contest starts from 8 am to 12 pm. The contestants should be eligible to play the quiz through the Amazon app. You can participate in the quiz by navigating the contest block on the homepage of the application and start playing the quiz. If you answer all the 5 questions correctly, then you will be entitled to win a One Plus 6T smartphone of which the winner will be selected through a random lucky draw of 6 lots. The winner will be announced on 30th December 2018. Stay tuned and play the quiz now.
Amazon Quiz Questions with Answers
Q1. Former top-ranking pro golfer Vijay Singh is from which country?
Ans. Fiji
Q2. In India, what is the function of the train known as the Lifeline Express?
Ans. Hospital
Q3. Which of these countries was NOT a Soviet Republic in USSR?
Ans. Serbia
Q4. In which language was the classic work of Leo Tolstoy, ‘War and Peace’ originally written in?
Ans. Russian
Q5. In which year did India join the United Nations?
Ans. 1945
