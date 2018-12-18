Amazon quiz for the day is out and for all the Amazon users today's the chance to win a Fossil Explorist smartwatch. There are 5 questions in the quiz and to successfully answer them all NewsX have come up with their respective answers.

Amazon quiz for the day is out and for all the Amazon users today’s the chance to win a Fossil Explorist smartwatch. There are 5 questions in the quiz and to successfully answer them all NewsX have come up with their respective answers. For today, Tuesday’s Amazon Quiz questions and their correct answers are provided below. Amazon conducts a daily quiz nowadays only for its users with a chance to win an exciting prize.

HOW TO PLAY AMAZON QUIZ?

If you’re an Amazon user then, it’s a walk in the park. Once you open the Amazon app, mind you the quiz is only available on its mobile application, you’ll find an Amazon daily quiz banner right at the top. Click on the banner and you’ll be redirected to a page where quiz would start. 5 simple questions will be asked, these questions will be of multiple choice type and 4 options would be given below every question. One option is correct and you have to click on it.

While the questions are based on general knowledge, some of them are pretty tough, and however, you can find all the correct answers here and increase your chances to win today’s prize, a Fossil smartwatch.

If you answer all the questions correctly then you’ll be entitled to a lucky draw which will be held among those who answer all the questions correctly. The result will be announced on or before December 31, 2018.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTIONS AND THEIR ANSWERS

Q1. By what name is K’ung Fu-tzu better known to the Western world?

Answer: Confucius

Q2. Introduced in 1796, which was the first successful vaccine developed in history?

Answer: smallpox

Q3. With which dance form would you associate the famous dancers Rukmini Devi Arundale and Yamini Krishnamurthy?

Answer: Bharatanatyam

Q4. In cricket, what do you call a run taken when the ball passes the batsman without touching his bat or body?

Answer: Bye

Q5. Which of these herbs, used extensively in Indian cuisine, is referred to as ‘dhania’ in Hindi?

Answer: coriander

