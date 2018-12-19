Amazon is back with another quiz and this time one lucky Amazon user will win a Huawei Mate20 Pro. The quiz will be live from 8:00 AM till 12 noon on Wednesday. The questions asked are easy but diverse and there are chances that you might not know the answers of one or two questions, however, NewsX has come up with all the correct answers which you can use to increase your chances to win a Huawei Mate20 Pro.

Amazon is back with another quiz and this time one lucky Amazon user will win a Huawei Mate20 Pro. The quiz will be live from 8:00 AM till 12 noon on Wednesday. In the quiz, there will be 5 questions with multiple options, a user has to click on the right answer and if he/she answers all the questions correctly then he’ll be entitled to a lucky draw among those who answer all the questions correctly. The questions asked are easy but diverse and there are chances that you might not know the answers of one or two questions, however, NewsX has come up with all the correct answers which you can use to increase your chances to win a Huawei Mate20 Pro.

HOW TO PLAY AMAZON QUIZ?

If you are an Amazon user then, you only need to open the app, right on the home page, you would be able to spot the Amazon daily quiz banner. Click on the banner and you’ll be redirected into the quiz. However, if you’re not an Amazon user, then you’ll have to register first and sign-in through the mobile app. Important: The quiz can only be accessed through a mobile application, not through the web or any other platform.

After any user answers all the questions correctly then he/she is entitled to a lucky draw which will be held among those who answer all the questions correctly. The result will be announced on or before December 31, 2018.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTIONS AND THEIR ANSWERS

Q1. The Ozone Layer protects us from what kind of harmful radiation?

Answer: Ultraviolet Radiation

Q2. In 2008, who became the first Indian actor to receive the prestigious Malaysian title, ‘Datuk’?

Answer: Shah Rukh Khan

Q3. Thomson seedless, Bangalore Blue, Anab-e-Shahi are the varieties of which fruit in India?

Answer: grapes

Q4. Which leader did Mahatma Gandhi call the ‘Prince among Patriots’?

Answer: Subhash Chandra Bose

Q5. Who was first female to become the governor of an Indian state?

Answer: Sarojini Naidu

