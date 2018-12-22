Amazon Quiz today, December 22, 2018: Amazon is back with another interesting and exciting quiz, in which, one lucky Amazon user can win Apple MacBook Air today by simply answering 5 easy questions. If the participant answers all 5 Amazon quiz questions right then he or she will be entitled to a lucky draw among the other contestants who have answered correctly. To help the contestants who are close to the winning line, here are today's Amazon quiz questions and right answers.

Amazon Quiz today, December 22, 2018: The e-commerce site Amazon’s quiz, one lucky Amazon user can win Apple MacBook Air today by simply answering 5 easy questions. The quiz will be live from 8:00 AM till 12 noon on Saturday and Amazon users can participate easily by logging on the Amazon app. There will be 5 multiple choice questions and the Amazon participant has to click on the right option. If the participant answers all 5 Amazon quiz questions right then he or she will be entitled to a lucky draw among the other contestants who have answered correctly. The questions asked are easy but diverse and there are chances that you might not know the answers of one or two questions, however, NewsX has come up with all the correct answers which you can use to increase your chances to win an Apple MacBook Air.

Here are the steps to play Amazon quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon user can simply open the Amazon app and today’s quiz will flash on the top of the homepage.

Step 2: Click on the Amazon daily quiz banner and you will be redirected to the quiz directly.

Step 3: If you don’t you the Amazon app and a new user, then register your self first and sign-in through the mobile app.

Important: The quiz can only be accessed through a mobile application, not through the web or any other platform.

Only after the contestant answers all the questions right, then only, he/she will be entitled to participate in the lucky draw which will be held among all the Amazon users who answered all questions correct. The result will be announced on or before December 31, 2018.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTIONS AND THEIR ANSWERS:

Q1. Who wrote the famous book of fables known as the Panchatantra?

Answer: Vishnu Sharma

Q2. What is the Roman name of Hecate, the Greek goddess of witchcraft, magic and ghosts?

Answer : Trivia

Q3. Angel Falls is the world’s highest waterfall that starts at a height of 3230 feet and fall uninterrupted for a height of 2647 feet. Which country is this majestic waterfall located in?

Answer : Venezuela

Q4. Started in 1780, what was the name of India’s first English newspaper?

Answer : The Bengal Gazette

Q5. Which is the hottest planet in our solar system?

Answer : Venus

