Amazon Quiz today, December 23, 2018: The e-commerce site Amazon is back with another exciting quiz and another golden chance to win a gift hamper. Today, Amazon will reward the winner of the quiz with Oppo R17 smartphone. One lucky Amazon user can win Oppo R17 by simply answering 5 easy questions and the quiz will be aired at 8:00 am. The participants, who are Amazon users can simply open Amazon’s app on their mobile phones and play the quiz. While the new users have to download the Amazon app. The contest is only available on the mobile phone and not on the desktop website.

The Amazon quiz carries 5 multiple choice questions (MCQ) and the participants have to answer all 5 questions right to qualify for the lucky draw among all other winning contestants of the day. The questions asked in the Amazon Quiz are easy but tricky and mind-boggling. To help you NewsX has come up with all the correct answers which you can use to increase your chances to win Oppo R17 smartphone.

How to play the Amazon quiz?

Step 1: If you are an Amazon user, simply open the Amazon app and click on the banner on the top of the page that reads Amazon quiz.

Step 2: You will be redirected to the Amazon quiz directly and then click on the let’s start option.

Step 3: If you don’t use the Amazon app and a new user, then register your self first and sign-in through the mobile app.

Important: The quiz can only be accessed through a mobile application, not through the web or any other platform.

One participant can play the quiz only once in a day. Only after the contestant answers all the questions right, then only, he/she will be entitled to participate in the lucky draw which will be held among all the Amazon users who answered all questions correct.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTIONS AND THEIR ANSWERS:

Q1. Which European country is home to the famous city of Transylvania?

Answer: Romania

Q2. Olympus Mons is the largest mountain in our solar system and is about three times higher than Mt. Everest. On which planet would you find it?

Answer: Mars

Q3. Which of these mammals lays eggs?

Answer: echidna

Q4. Which of these cities is located on two continents?

Answer: ISTANBUL

Q5. In which year was Mahatma Gandhi nominated for the Nobel Prize for the first time?

Answer: 1937

