Amazon Quiz today, December 25, 2018: The giant e-commerce company brings back the daily quiz to win exciting prizes. This time you all will be playing the quiz to win a Canon DSLR camera only if you answer all the questions correctly. The Quiz Time is brought to you by Amazon India and is made available on application. Remember that, only application users can play the contest to win exciting prizes. If you don’t have the application, for Android users go to play store and download the application. The contest will commence on 25 December 2018 at 8 AM sharp to 12 AM. In order to make yourself eligible for the contest, the user will have to sign-up or sign-in on the Amazon application. After you sign in or sign up, you can navigate the Amazon quiz advertisement on the page and start playing the quiz. If you answer all the questions correctly, you will be entitled to win the grand prize for the contest which is Canon EOS 1500 Digital SLR camera. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before 31st December.

Here are the 5 questions with respective answers:

Q1. Which of these insects is known to have 12,000 eyes?

Ans. Monarch Butterfly

Q2. Who founded the Vijanagara Empire that reigned over South Indian in the 13th centuary?

Ans. Hirahara I

Q3. In Japanese, what is the word for goodbye?

Ans. Sayonara

Q4. What does a manometer measure?

Ans. Pressure

Q5. Which ocean is home to over 75% of the world’s volcanoes?

Ans. Pacific

