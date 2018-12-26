Amazon is back with today's quiz and an exciting chance to win an Honor 8C smartphone. All you have to do is log in through your Amazon account and answer 5 easy questions, in case you don't know the answers, there's no need to worry as NewsX has come up with all the answers to the 5 questions.

Amazon is back with today’s quiz and an exciting chance to win an Honor 8C smartphone. All you have to do is log in through your Amazon account and answer 5 easy questions, in case you don’t know the answers, there’s no need to worry as NewsX has come up with all the answers to the 5 questions. Every day Amazon asks 5 questions and if a user answers them correctly then he’s entitled to a lucky draw amongst those who answered the questions correctly. Interestingly, the quiz is only available on Amazon’s mobile application therefore, those who don’t have the application will have to download to be a part of the lucky few who have the chance to win an Honor 8C smartphone.

The quiz can be played only before 12 noon, that means hurry up! For those who have answered the questions, and are awaiting the announcement of results, they will have to wait for a few days as the results will be announced after December 31, that means literally the results will be announced next year.

HERE ARE TODAY’S QUESTIONS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE ANSWERS

Q1.: What razor-thin country accounts for more than half of the western coastline of South America?

Answer: Chile

Q2. What is the hardest substance in the human body?

Answer: Enamel

Q3. Kalia the Crow, Suppandi and Shikari Shambhu belong to which comic book?

Answer: Tinkle

Q4. Which is the only continent that occupies all four hemispheres?

Answer: Africa

Q5. The first iron-cased rockets in the world were successfully developed and deployed for military use by ___. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, Kingdom of Mysore

