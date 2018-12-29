Amazon is back with their daily quiz and an exciting chance for its user to win an amazing prize. Today, users have a chance to win a Sony Portable party system if they answer 5 easy questions. These questions can be answered using general knowledge but and to make sure users get it right so as to increase their chances to win a Sony party system, NewsX has come up with all the answers to the 5 respective questions.
Any user who gives all the 5 answers correctly is entitled to a lucky draw, which will be conducted among those who answer all 5 questions correctly. There will only be a single winner picked randomly out of the selected lot and the name of the winner will be announced on December 31.
HERE ARE TODAY’S QUIZ AND ITS ANSWERS
Q.1-Which was the first Indian movie submitted for an Oscar?
Ans-Mother India
Q.2-Which country boycotted the 1980 Olympics?
Ans-USA
Q.3-Which newspaper does Peter Parker work for?
Ans-The Daily Bugle
Q.4-Who was the first Indian to win an Oscar?
Ans-Bhanu Athaiya
Q.5-Featuring over 70 songs, which of these Bollywood films holds the record for the highest number of songs?
Ans-Indrasabha
