E-commerce giant Amazon puts together 5 easy questions every day to give its users a chance to win an exciting prize. The daily quiz is uploaded at Amazon’s mobile application for its users who can attempt the questions anytime between 8:00AM to 12 noon every day. Any user who gives all 5 answers correctly is entitled to a lucky draw among those who answer all questions correctly. As for this draw, only 1 lucky user has a chance to win Huawei Mate20 Pro.

Q.1) Which dinosaur’s name translates to fast thief or swift seizer?

Ans) Velociraptor

Q.2) Who directed Bandit Queen?

Ans) Shekhar Kapur

Q.3) In Marvel universe, who’s Scarlet Witch’s twin brother?

Ans) Quicksilver

Q.4) In which year was the first ever Filmfare award show held?

Ans) 1954

Q.5) Which famous comic book character shares his name with a city in Turkey?

Ans) Batman

