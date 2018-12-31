Amazon Quiz today, December 31, 2018: The giant e-commerce company Amazon India is back again with their new-year quiz to win Rs. 10,000 amazon pay balance in their respective accounts. The interested candidates can download the application and install amazon app on their smartphone. After signing in, the user can go to the quiz and answer all the questions correctly. Stay tuned and play the Amazon quiz.

Questions for Amazon Quiz and their respective answers:

Q1. Which is the only sea in the world without any coasts?

Ans. Sargasso Sea

Q2. Along with Spain and France, which is the only other country to have both Atlantic and Mediterranean coastline?

Ans. Morocco

Q3. Which of the following superheroes was NOT a founding member of the X-Men?

Ans. Wolverine

Q4. If you were a cartographer, what would you be studying?

Ans. Maps

Q5. Which mountain peak is farthest from the centre of the Earth?

Ans. Mount Chimborazo

