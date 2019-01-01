It's January 1, 2019, and Amazon is back with its daily Quiz for its users to have a chance to win an exciting prize. Today, one lucky user will win the Bose Speaker System, which would normally cost around Rs 25K to Rs 50K. The Quiz is live now and will stay available for Amazon users till 12:00 AM.

his draw will be held at the end of the contest period and one lucky user will win the mentioned prize.

It’s January 1, 2019, and Amazon is back with its daily Quiz for its users to have a chance to win an exciting prize. Today, one lucky user will win the Bose Speaker System, which would normally cost around Rs 25K to Rs 50K. The Quiz is live now and will stay available for Amazon users till 12:00 AM. The offer is valid only for Amazon users, so in case you’re not a user. Sign-in through your email address and register yourself with Amazon. Another thing to note, the quiz is only available on its mobile application, therefore even for those who are Amazon customers and don’t have the App, it’s imperative to download the App to be part of the contest.

Now, after you answer all the questions correctly, you will be entitled for a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered all the Contest quiz questions correctly.

This draw will be held at the end of the contest period and one lucky user will win the mentioned prize.

HERE ARE TODAY’S QUESTIONS AND THEIR ANSWERS

Q1: Which of these famous painting by Leonardo Da vinci is also known by as La Gioconda

Ans: The mona lisa

Q2: Which of these popular legends is associated with why the Olympics Marathon is 26 Miles and 385 Yards long

Ans: The Greek messenger Pheiddipides died after running that distance

Q3: Travelling from one pole to another which of these animals undertakes the worls longest migration each year

Ans: Arctic tern

Q4: Which was named as the word of the year 2018 by oxford dictionaries

Answer: toxic

Q5: Who organized the Opening ceremonies for the 1960 winter Olympics

Answer: Walt disney

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More