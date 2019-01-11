Amazon Quiz today, January 11, 2019: Today, Amazon will give a chance to 5 selected contestants to win Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Earlier than today, Amazon had provided a chance to its 10 lucky winners to win Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Well, this is the only amendment that has been done in the contest today, whereas, everything else remains the same.

Amazon Quiz today, January 11, 2019: Another day and another chance to win an exciting prize as Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest. Today, Amazon will give a chance to 5 selected contestants to win Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Earlier than today, Amazon had provided a chance to its 10 lucky winners to win Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Well, this is the only amendment that has been done in the contest today, whereas, everything else remains the same. As usual, the contest period will commence from 8:00 AM and will continue till 12 noon. The fact to keep in mind is that only those users who have registered on Amazon will get a chance to try their luck for Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

The follow the eligibility criteria, you need to first sign-in to or sign-up from an account on Amazon app. After signing-in your Amazon account, you will be eligible to take part in the quiz. After that, you can go to the page where you will be asked to answer these five easy questions. Once you have answered all the questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw that will be carried among the players who have answered the questions correctly.

Today, a total of 5 winners will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The most important thing, the interested candidates are required to install the Amazon app on their smartphones as it is available only on the mobile platform. Meanwhile, the 5 winners from today’s quiz will be provided with their prizes on or before February 28, 2019.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTION AND THEIR ANSWERS

(Updating…)

