Amazon Quiz today, January 15, 2019: Another day and another opportunity to win some exciting prizes by taking a part in Amazon daily quiz. Today, it is the day for all the aspiring photographers and travellers to welcome a Sony Alpha DSLR camera to their lives. Sony Alpha A6000l 24.3MP DSLR is one of the leading cameras in the markets and is worth your intelligence using for. As usual, the contest prize will commence from 8:00 an will continue till 12 noon. Well, don’t worry we are here to make you aware of all the steps you need to follow to be an eligible Amazon quiz contestant and then ultimately the winner.

At first, if you don’t have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone, download it as soon as possible. Installing the app on your device is necessary as Amazon quiz is not available on any other platform. Now, if you have already installed the app, you will need to sign in or sign up on the Amazon app as only registered players will get a chance to proceed further in the process.

Now if you are a registered user on the app, you will be eligible to navigate the block carrying the Amazon quiz which will lead you to five questions. All you need to do is answer these five questions correctly that will eventually make you entitled to a lucky draw that will be carried among the players who have answered the questions correctly.

A total of one participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lot. The declared winner will be eligible for winning Sony Alpha A6000l 24.3MP DSLR. The winner will be provided with his/her prize on or before February 28, 2019.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTION AND THEIR ANSWERS

Q.1 In a car, what does ABS stand for?

Answer: Anti-lock Braking system

Q.2 Romtek monastery is located in

Answer: Sikkim

Q. 3 Which of these books got author Jhumpa Lahiri the Pulitzer prize?

Answer: Interpreter of Maladies

Q.4 Michael D Higgins is the president of

Answer: Ireland

Q.5 Which sport are Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok associated with?

Answer: F-1 racing

