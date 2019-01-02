It's January 2, 2019, and e-commerce giant Amazon is back with its daily quiz. Today Amazon users have a chance to win Oppo R17 Pro which was launched in August 2018. The quiz is only available on the mobile application and is not on web or any other platform. Amazon Quiz questions and their respective answers are given inside.

Winner of the quiz will not be announced immediately, it will be announced on or before January 31, 2019.

It’s January 2, 2019, and e-commerce giant Amazon is back with its daily quiz. Today Amazon users have a chance to win Oppo R17 Pro which was launched in August 2018. The Amazon Quiz will be live from 8:00 AM till 12 noon, therefore it’s imperative that you take the quiz within the stipulated time period. The Quiz is only available for Amazon users, and therefore if you are not a user and want to try your luck to win an Oppo R17 Pro, get yourself registered an login to your account on your mobile Amazon App, the quiz is only available on the mobile application and is not on web or any other platform.

Now, there will be 5 questions in the quiz and if a user answers all the questions correctly, he/she is entitled for a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered all the Contest quiz questions correctly.

The important thing to note is that the winner of the quiz will not be announced immediately, it will be announced on or before January 31, 2019.

As for the prize, Oppo R17 Pro comes with a 6.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2340 pixels with the price in India starting from Rs. 43,690.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTIONS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE ANSWERS

Updating….

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More