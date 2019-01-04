Amazon Quiz today, January 4, 2019: It is January 4, 2019, and with the new day comes a new Amazon quiz that will offer its users to buy exciting prizes. Those who don't know, the contest will commence from 8:00 AM and will continue till 12 noon. Today, the contestants will get a chance to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. Also, it is mandatory for the contestants to be a registered Amazon user, otherwise, you won't be able to be a part of the contest.

Once you have signed-in to the Amazon app, you will become eligible to play the daily quiz where you will be answering five questions. Now, if you have answered all the questions correctly, you will be asked to be part of a lucky draw that will be carried among the contestants who have answered all the Contest quiz questions correctly.

under a particular contestant, there are a total of two prizes that will be delivered to the winners on or before February 28, 2019. Also, the winners of the contest will not be announced immediately after the quiz but on or before January 31, 2019.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTIONS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE ANSWERS

Q.1 The unique Chapparam (Chariot) festival 2018 recently commenced in which of the following states?

Answer: Tamil Nadu

Q.2 The study of fossils to determine organisms’ evolution and their interaction with each other is called?

Answer: Paleontology

Q.3 Khantumm bamboo dance is the folk dance of which state?

Answer: Mizoram

Q.4 What is the name of the organization that serves as the governing body of the Olympics?

Answer: IOC

Q.5 Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, Weeping Woman and Guernica are famous painting by which modern artist?

Answer: Pablo Picaso

