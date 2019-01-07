Amazon is back with its daily quiz for its users with a chance to win an Amazon Fire TV stick. The contest will start at 8:00 AM and will remain active for its users till 12 noon. The important point to note is that the quiz is exclusively for Amazon users, so if you are not a user and want to try your luck for a Fire TV stick then, then today's your day.

Amazon is back with its daily quiz for its users with a chance to win an Amazon Fire TV stick. The contest will start at 8:00 AM and will remain active for its users till 12 noon. The important point to note is that the quiz is exclusively for Amazon users, so if you are not a user and want to try your luck for a Fire TV stick then, then today’s your day. All you need to do is get yourself registered on Amazon and download its mobile app as the quiz is not accessible from any other Amazon platform.

As for the quiz, there will be 5 easy questions and if a user gives correct answers to all of them, then he/she is entitled to a lucky draw among all those who will give the correct answers. The result of the draw will be announced on or before January 31, and a user can take part in all the quiz till then if he/ she wishes.

Coming to today’s prize, Amazon Fire TV stick is available for Rs 3,999 in the market. Amazon TV stick gives user access to thousands of Bollywood, Hollywood and Regional language movies and TV episodes, songs and games once connected to TV. It gives access to movies, TV shows and songs from Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Gaana, however subscription charges may apply.

HERE ARE THE AMAZON QUIZ QUESTIONS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE ANSWERS

1. What is the national tree of India?

Answer – Banyan Tree

2. Which continent is home to the largest non-polar ice cap in the world?

Answer – North America

3. According to the old English proverb, what is ‘in the eye of the beholder’?

Answer – Beauty

4. Theravada and Mahayana are branches of which major world religion?

Answer – Buddhism

5. Who composed the score for the 1994 musical ‘The Lion King’?

Answer – Hans Zimmer

