Amazon Quiz today, January 9, 2019: The e-commerce giant Amazon is back with its daily quiz and a chance to win some exciting prizes. Today, the contestants will get a chance to win an exclusive Vivo V11 Pro. As usual, the contest will commence from 8:00 AM and will continue till 12:00 PM. For those it’s their maiden quiz, it must be noted that being registered on Amazon app is mandatory. Those registered on the app are the only ones to be a part of the Amazon quiz. To win a Vivo V11 Pro, one will be required to answer these five questions posted on the page during the contest period.

After you have correctly answered the questions, you will be entitled to a lucky draw carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question directly. During the contest period, the draw of lots will be carried out and a total of 1 participant will be se3lected as winners by a random draw of lots. The declared winner will be eligible to win a Vivo V11 Pro.

Priced at Rs 25,990, Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India last year in December. The device comes with a 6.41-inch display that offers a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The device is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and is paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

The winners of the quiz will be announced on or before 28 February 2019. Also, the contest is available only on the mobile app. Thus, you are required to install the app and get registered in a bid to be a part of the contest.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTION AND THEIR ANSWERS

(Updating…)

