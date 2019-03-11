Amazon Quiz today, March 11, 2019: The Amazon users today have an exclusive chance to win Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance via QuizTime. Keep in mind that the time to play the contest begins from 8:00 AM and begins till 12:00 noon. Today, a total of 10 people will get a chance to win Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz today, March 11, 2019: Amazon Quiz Time is back and today it has come up with an exclusive chance to win Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The rules for the contest are simple and one can easily grasp them to be a part of it. All you need to do is follow a few guidelines enlisted by Amazon. At first, all you need to keep in mind that the time period to play the contest begins from 8:00 AM and begins till 12:00 noon. So, stay prepared!

Now, the most important requirement is you need to have the Amazon application installed on your smartphone as Amazon Quiz is only available on its mobile platform. Thus it is better to install the app as soon as possible.

Now, the next thing you need to do is log in or sign up on the application. If you haven’t registered on the app yet then enter a username and password to sign up while those who have already registered login with your username and password.

Now, navigate to the page where you can find the five questions that will be posted during the contest period. Here you will be required to answer these five questions correctly which will take you a step closer to the prize amount.

A total of 10 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The declared winner will be eligible for winning Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Also, the winner will be provided with his/her prize on or before March 30, 2019.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTION AND THEIR ANSWERS

Q.1 When referring to dates and years, BC stands for Before Christ. What does AD stand for?

Answer: Anno Domini

Q.2 In which country is the International Court of Justice located?

Answer: Netherlands

Q.3 If you are playing chess, which piece can only make an L-shape move?

Answer: The Knight

Q.4 Which of the following smartphone brands does not belong to same the same parent company?

Answer: Xiaomi

Q.5 Which country is Prague in?

Answer: Czec Republic

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More