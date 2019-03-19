Amazon Quiz today, March 19, 2019: The e-commerce website Amazon is back with its daily QuizTime. Today, the contestants will get an exclusive chance to win an Honor Band 4. Amazon users who have been planning to contest in the Amazon quiz are required to keep a couple of things in mind.

Amazon Quiz today, March 19, 2019: The e-commerce website Amazon is back with its daily QuizTime. Today, the contestants will get an exclusive chance to win an Honor Band 4. Amazon users who have been planning to contest in the Amazon quiz are required to keep a couple of things in mind. At first, don’t forget to keep the thing in mind that the contest begins at 8:00 am and continues till 12:00 noon. The maiden contestants are advised to press the notify button on the app to stay updated.

Now, you are required to have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone as the Amazon quiz is not available on any other platform. Thus it is necessary to have the Amazon app installed on your mobile phones.

After installing the app, you will now be required to sign in or sign up on your app. If you are already a registered user on Amazon then just sign in or log in with your username and password. However, if you don’t have an account on the App then all you need to do is create one as soon as possible.

After creating an account, log in with your username and password and get access to your Amazon account, you can easily navigate to the page where the quiz is available.

Now, the contestants will be required to answer these five questions correctly which will take you a step closer to the prize amount.

A total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The declared winners will be eligible for winning Honor Band 4. Apart from this, the winner will be provided with his/her prize on or before March 30, 2019.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTION AND THEIR ANSWERS

Q1.: What Is The Metal Or Plastic Casing Around The End Of A Shoelace Called?

Answer: Aglet

Q2.: The Actor Who Played Gandhi In Lage Raho Munnabhai, Won A National Award For Best Supporting Actor For The Role. Name The Actor.

Answer: Dilip Prabhavalkar

Q3.: Earth’s Atmosphere Is Made Up Of Several Gasses, But Which Element Makes Up The Majority Of The Air?

Answer: Nitrogen

Q4.: An A2 Size Paper, Is Smaller Than An A4 Size Paper.

Answer: False

Q5.: The 2019 Oscars Just Went By. But, Which Movie Won The Oscar For Best Film In 2018?

Answer: The Shape Of Water

