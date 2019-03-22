Amazon Quiz today, March 22, 2019: Amazon is back with its daily quiz time and today it has brought an exclusive chance for the contestants to win a Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If it is your maiden quiz then we are going to guide you till the end to make it sure that you participate as well as win something from the contest. Here are a few things to keep in mind before you take part in the Amazon quiz time.

Amazon Quiz today, March 22, 2019: Amazon is back with its daily quiz time and today it has brought an exclusive chance for the contestants to win a Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you have alredy become a pro in the quiz then it is advised to keep an eye on the clock to not to lose a chance to win the game. However, if it is your maiden quiz then we are going to guide you till the end to make it sure that you participate as well as win something from the contest. Here are a few things to keep in mind before you take part in the Amazon quiz time.

At first, you are required to have the Amazon application installed on your smartphone as the contest is available only on the mobile platform and not anywhere else. Thus download the app as soon as possible.

Also, the contest stays active for a limited time period i.e. from 8:00 am to 12 noon. The contestants are advised to keep a check on time or press the notify me button on the application.

Now, you will be asked to log in or sign up on the application as it is mandatory. If you already have an account on Amazon then just log in, however, in case you don’t have any account generate one by registering yourself on the application.

Once you have logged in to the app, you will be eligible to contest in the game. You can easily navigate to the page where the quiz is available.

Now, the contestants will be required to answer these five questions correctly which will take you a step closer to the prize amount.

A total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The declared winners will be eligible for winning Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Apart from this, the winner will be provided with his/her prize on or before March 30, 2019.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTION AND THEIR ANSWERS

