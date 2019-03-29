Amazon Quiz today, March 29, 2019: Amazon is today offering Rs 50,000 for answering 5 simple questions. It is a chance to try your luck and apply your knowledge to win big cash prize and below are the correct answers with steps how to participate in the Amazon Quiz.

Amazon Quiz today, March 29, 2019: In the daily contest, Amazon is today offering an exclusive chance to its users to win big. For that Amazon users need to answer a few easy questions. Today, Amazon is offering Rs 50,000 to a lucky winner who will answer all the questions right. It is a chance to try your luck and apply your knowledge to win big cash prize. This article is going to help you with rules, how to play and correct answers to the questions asked today.

The Amazon quiz starts from 8 am and users can participate till 12 noon. To be a part of it, all you need to have is an Amazon application installed on your smartphones and a registered account. The contest is available only on the Amazon application and not on the official Amazon website.

How to participate in the Amazon quiz:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your phone.

Step 2: Login with your username and password.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the banner at the top which reads Amazon quiz.

Step 4: Nou will be directed to the page where you can find the five questions.

Step 5: Answer all 5 questions correct to participate in the Amazon luck draw for today.

HERE ARE TODAY’S AMAZON QUIZ QUESTION AND THEIR ANSWERS:

Q1. Where can you find the smallest bone in the human body?

A1. Ear

Q2. When referring to genres of music, what does R and B stand for?

A2. Rhythm and Blues.

Q3. In which year was Microsoft established?

A3. 1975

Q4. A caterpillar does not stay a caterpillar for its entire life. What does it change into?

A4. Butterfly or Moth

Q5. What is the currency of Sweden?

A5. Krona

For all the latest Amazon Quiz News, download NewsX App

Read More