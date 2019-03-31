Amazon Quiz today, March 31, 2019: Amazon users can win a Montra Helicon Bicycle today by simply answer 5 question and answers. Contestants who will answer all 5 questions correctly will be shortlisted for the lucky draw. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to win Amazon quiz and gift hampers.

For the contestants who will be playing quiz for the first time and regular participants should keep some important points in mind while playing Amazon quiz. The contest begins at 8:00 and continues till 12 noon. So, if you have the Amazon app installed on your smartphones, don’t forget to press the notify button.

How to participate in Amazon quiz:

Amazon users who are willing to participate in the Amazon quiz to win gift hampers need to have the Amazon app on their mobile phones. A participant only can take part through in the Amazon quiz through the mobile app and not from the desktop site. The participants need to login before the quiz starts and if you don’t have the Amazon app, download it and sign up first.

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to win Amazon quiz and gift hampers:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app.

Step 2: Sign up.

Step 3: On the top of the homepage, click on the banner which reads Amazon Quiz with a picture of today’s prize.

Step 4: The contest will be redirected to the mobile phone screen.

Step 5: There will be 5 back to back multiple choice but tricky questions.

Step 6: Answer them all right to get eligible for the lucky draw.

