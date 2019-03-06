Amazon Quiz today, March 6, 2019: In today's Amazon Quiz, a few lucky winners can claim Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Amazon Quiz questions and answers are very simple and for Amazon users, it's a great chance to win the latest device and products. Below are the steps describing how to play the Amazon Quiz and win today's Amazon Quiz prize.

Amazon Quiz today, March 6, 2019: E-commerce website Amazon has again come up with some exciting quiz and offer for its users. By simply answering a few easy questions on the Amazon Quiz, lucky winners can win big gift hampers and exciting vouchers from Amazon. For today’s Amazon Quiz, the company has put on latest handset Redmi Note 5 Pro as the prize. Out of millions of Amazon users, a few lucky winners would get the latest device and prize set by the company. The smart and intelligent Amazon users who will answer all 5 questions correct would be shortlisted and the winners would be named by a computerized lucky draw. Today’s lucky winner would get the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the prize would be delivered before March 30, 2019.

For all those who are taking part the Amazon quiz for the first time, below are the simple steps to participate and try your luck.

Amazon quiz: How to participate:

The participants who have the Amazon app on their mobile phone can only participate in the Amazon quiz. The contest starts at sharp 8:00 am and the contest time is till 12 noon. The participants need to login before the quiz starts and if you don’t have the Amazon app, download it and sign up first.

Step 1: Open the Amazon app.

Step 2: Sign up.

Step 3: On the top of the homepage, click on the banner which reads Amazon Quiz with a picture of today’s prize.

Step 4: The contest will be redirected to the mobile phone screen.

Step 5: There will be 5 back to back multiple choice but tricky questions.

Step 6: Answer them all right to get eligible for the lucky draw.

The quiz will start at sharp 8 am and today’s all questions with their right answers will be updated shortly. The participants can take help from here to win today’s prize i.e. Redmi Note 5 Pro.

