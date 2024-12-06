Home
الجمعة, ديسمبر 6, 2024
we-woman

Bangladesh Issues Controversial Fatwa Banning Women From Shopping In Markets

Bangladesh issues a controversial fatwa restricting women’s access to markets in Gopalganj. Shopkeepers are barred from selling goods to women during prayers.

Bangladesh Issues Controversial Fatwa Banning Women From Shopping In Markets

In a move that has sparked significant controversy, Bangladesh‘s interim government has issued a fatwa restricting women’s access to markets in Gopalganj. According to a statement announced through loudspeakers, the local administration has instructed shopkeepers not to sell goods to women, effectively barring them from shopping in the market. This decision also mandates that curtains be drawn in shops during prayer times, further limiting the activities of businesses and women within the area. The video announcement, which has since gone viral on social media, states that from tomorrow, no woman will be allowed to enter the designated market areas. Shopkeepers are being asked to refuse service to women and to close their shops during prayer hours, as curtains are to be drawn to preserve religious sanctity. The statement ends with a promise to “send women back nicely” if they attempt to shop. This fatwa has caused a stir, with many questioning its implications on women’s rights and freedoms in the country. Critics argue that this decision not only infringes on women’s basic rights but also contributes to the further marginalization of women in society. Bangladesh has made significant strides in women’s rights over the years, with women playing a pivotal role in various sectors, including politics and business. However, this fatwa seems to represent a reversal in these gains, as it places new restrictions on women’s ability to participate in everyday activities like shopping. The guidelines issued also restrict the way businesses can operate during prayer times, which many see as an unnecessary intrusion into private enterprise. These measures have ignited discussions around the balance between religious practices and personal freedoms. While the government insists that the move is to ensure greater adherence to religious principles and societal values, many see it as an infringement on gender equality. This latest development has been widely shared across social media platforms, where public reaction ranges from concern to outrage. Social media platforms are flooded with reactions to the controversial fatwa. Many local and international human rights organizations have condemned the decision, highlighting its potential impact on women’s freedom of movement and expression. Activists and women’s rights advocates are speaking out, demanding that the government reassess its stance on such regressive policies. Some even argue that this move could have a chilling effect on women’s empowerment in Bangladesh. This latest decision has sparked a wider debate about the balance between respecting religious beliefs and protecting individual freedoms. While Bangladesh is a predominantly Muslim country, these kinds of laws raise questions about how far religious traditions should influence modern policies, particularly when they affect basic rights. With global attention turning toward Bangladesh due to this controversial decree, the government’s next steps in response to growing criticism will be crucial in determining the country’s path forward regarding gender equality and human rights.

Filed under

Bangladesh Bangladesh Issues Controversial Fatwa World news

