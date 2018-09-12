Asia Cup 2018: For the Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan has announced a solid final 16-man squad and has made a couple of tweaks in the team. Sayed Sherzad, Munir Ahmad and Wafadar, who are yet to play a competitive match, have been included in the squad.

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan all set to take the continent by storm

They may not be the giant slayers like Bangladesh or an explosive side like Pakistan, but they certainly have the element of surprise with them and they can upset the odds on any given day. Afghanistan cricket team is all geared up to take the cricketing community by storm in the Asia Cup 2018, which will start from September 15 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Afghanistan just sits on the brink of being revoked the Test status from them, however, they continue to sideline their spot in the ICC team rankings and secure victory one after another.

After a fantastic run of games in ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Afghanistan played a 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh and destroyed the Tigers by sweeping the series 3-0.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2018: History and records narrate the story of coveted cup

Barring their horrendous collapse in a one-off Test match with India, Afghanistan has been in sensational form since the turn of the year especially in the shorter formats of the game.

The Asian side once again showed its prowess in T20Is when it travelled to play T20 series with Ireland. Afghanistan won the series 2-1.

For the Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan has announced a solid final 16-man squad and has made a couple of tweaks in the team. Sayed Sherzad, Munir Ahmad and Wafadar, who are yet to play a competitive match, have been included in the squad.

Sherzad and Wafadar are fast bowlers who have been inducted in the squad to complement the world-class spinners that Afghanistan has in Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. While Munir Ahmad is a budding batsman.

Here’s the final 16-man squad of Afghanistan for the Asia Cup 2018:

Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Wafadar

Also Read: Asia Cup 2018 full schedule: Match dates, teams, fixtures, venues and match details

For all the latest Asia Cup 2018 News, download NewsX App

Read More