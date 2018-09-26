Pakistan have locked horns Bangladesh to seal a spot in the summit clash against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai. Pakistan started out strong but went lacklustre in the middle overs, Bangladesh was 12/3 once but it was Rahim (who narrowly missed out on a ton) and Mithun (who scored a fifty) to the rescue.

Pakistan have managed to bundle out Bangladesh at an even score of 239, given 250 as the winning score at Dubai.

Pakistan’s bowling attack that was battered by the Indian openers seemed to have got their line and length back, with Junaid finishing with 4/19 and Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali picking up 2 each.

Pakistan started out strong but went lacklustre in the middle overs, Bangladesh was 12/3 once but it was Rahim (who narrowly missed out on a ton) and Mithun (who scored a fifty) to the rescue. Their 144-run stand brought things back in their side’s favour and it looked like Bangladesh would post a big one on the board.

