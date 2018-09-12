Asia Cup 2016 commenced on February 24, 2016, and it was the first ever that the continental competition was played in T20 format. India overpowered Bangladesh in the tournament opener with Rohit Sharma and Ashish Nehra being the star performers.

India were the victors of Asia Cup 2016 after they defeated Bangladesh in final

Indian cricket team were the eventual winners of the 13th edition of the Asian Games after they defeated host nation Bangladesh in the final by a staggering 8-wicket margin. The Men in Blue were unbeaten throughout the tournament and conquered it for the sixth time since its inception in 1984. Other teams that locked horns with Virat Kohli and co for the top spot were Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

In their second match, India faced its eternal rivals Pakistan. However, the Indian team made light work of their neighbours and bundled them up at 83. It was Virat Kohli yet again to the fore and helped his side win the crucial match.

India won the following two matches against Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates with ease and secured the top spot in the league table. Elsewhere, host nation Bangladesh stormed their way to the second spot and booked a blockbuster finale with the Indian team.

Bangladesh posted 120 runs in 15 overs, rain reduced the match to 15 overs per side, while Shikhar Dhawan propelled India to a comfortable win by 8 wickets with seven balls to spare.

Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman was named Player of the Series after scoring the most number of runs in Asia Cup 2016. His compatriot Al-Amin Hossain was the ace bowler of the tournament with 11 wickets.

This time out, Asia Cup 2018 will be played in UAE and will commence from September 15. There are 6 teams participating in it which have been tied in two groups. Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh are the routine teams while Afghanistan and Hong Kong are the new entries.

It should be noted that the 14th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in 50-over format.

