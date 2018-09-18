Asia Cup 2018: In the group B stage match, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and wrapped their journey at the Asia Cup 2018. Spin trio Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up 2 wickets each and dismissed Sri Lankan side for 158 runs only. Afghanistan will face Bangladesh on September 20 in their next group stage match.

Asia Cup 2018: After a humiliating defeat against Afghanistan by 91 runs, Sri Lanka was knocked out of Asia Cup 2018 on Monday. Asgar Afghan and army played outstanding cricket and registered their first win in the tournament at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was a brilliant show by the Afghanistan spinners as they trapped 6 Lankan batsmen in a spin trap.

Spin trio Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up 2 wickets each and wrapped up Sri Lanka for only 158 runs.

Afghanistan’s 91 runs win against Sri Lanka will surely boost up their confidence for the rest of the tournament. Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in their next group stage match and it will be a tough competition as Bangladesh has been playing good cricket form for a long time. They have also defeated Sri Lanka in their first match.

In the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka encounter, Afghan skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. Batsmen Mohammad Shahzad (34), Ishanullah Janat (45), Rahmat Shah (72) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (37) scored a fighting total of 249 runs in the first innings and troubled Lankan bowling line-up headed by speedster Lasith Malinga. While Skipper Asghar Afghan failed to impress and scored only 1 run.

Chasing Afghanistan’s total of 249 runs, Sri Lanka started on a bad note and lost opener Kusal Mendis on the second ball of the innings. Upul Tharanga (36) and Dhananjaya de Silva tried to get back the momentum but a runout from substitute fielder Samiullah Shenwari broke their partnership.

After that only skipper, Angelo Mathews (22) and all-rounder Thisara Parere (28) managed to collect some runs and rest of the batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards, which resulted in a 91 runs victory for Afghanistan.

