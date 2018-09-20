Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live streaming India Time: The Asia Cup 2018 Group B Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today at 5:00 pm IST. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select Network. While the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.com and written updates on NewsX.com.

In the last group stage match of Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in UAE. The match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will commence at 5 pm today and will decide the topper of the group B. Although both of them have already qualified for the super four stage after defeating Sri Lanka respectively.

Today’s Bangladesh will be eying to take the revenge of 2014 Asia Cup encounter, where Afghanistan had defeated them 32 runs at the Fatullah Osmani Stadium in Bangladesh. Both the teams, who were called as underdogs at the starting of the Asia Cup 2018 have been performing outstandingly well and it’s going to be another exciting encounter as both teams have good spinners.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Group B match?

The live stream of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Group B match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Group B match?

The upcoming match will be played on Thursday and the match will commence at 5:00 pm IST.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Group B match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Group B match will be available on Star Sports network.

What will be the likely lineups for Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Group B match?

Bangladesh Squad:

Liton Das (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

Afghanistan Squad

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Asghar Afghan (c), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

