Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong: 20-years old, Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath is all set to lead his team against world’s number 2 ODI side, team India. Left-handed batsmen Anshuman Rath, who brought team Hong Kong to the group stage to play against Asia’s top teams, was born in Hong Kong but his parents belong to Odisha. Hence playing against Men in Blue holds an emotional importance for him.

After winning the qualifiers stage, Hong Kong officially got the One-day International status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and behind this success skipper, Anshuman Rath has played a big role.

For the Aisa Cup 2018, Hong Kong has been placed with world’s best teams India and Pakistan in the group A. ICC has also announced to reward the team with international ranking points for their every win.

Who is Anshuman Rath?

The youngest skipper of an international cricket team Anshuman Rath holds the command of Hong Kong national cricket team. The 20-year-old left-handed batsman has played 17 ODI matches and scored 755* runs with the batting average of 50.33.

Anshuman Rath had made his international debut against Papua New Guinea and currently leading the side. Anshuman or as his teammates call him ‘Anshy’ has the best of 143 runs.

